Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.

TODAY: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Country music’s biggest night is here!

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville at 7 p.m CST.

But the party really starts on the red carpet, and that’s where we are taking you first! We’ll have LIVE coverage starting at 5 p.m. CST.

A live video player will appear in this post just before that time. If you don’t see the player, click here.

CMA Awards Red Carpet Coverage Schedule

The night kicks off with “Live on the Red Carpet: An Early Look” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST.

Viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.  

Good Morning Nashville anchors, Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine will host the special.

Up next Neil, Nikki, and country music superstar, Frankie Ballard, bring you “Live on the Red Carpet” from 6:30 to 7 p.m. CST.

The coverage doesn’t stop there. Anchor Erica Francis will host an “After Party” special live from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena from 10:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. CST.

You never know who will stop by on the red carpet or backstage!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CMA Preview: Carrie Underwood & Reba McEntire

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Carrie Underwood & Reba McEntire"

CMA Preview: Keith Urban

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Keith Urban"

CMA Preview: Lady Antebellum

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Lady Antebellum"

CMA Preview: Carly Pearce

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Carly Pearce"

CMA Preview: Maren Morris

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Maren Morris"

Catching up with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood"

Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe"

Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic look

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic look"

for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton

Thumbnail for the video titled "for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton"

News 2's Stephanie Langston talks with Randy Travis

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 2's Stephanie Langston talks with Randy Travis"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar