PHOTOS: Dolly, Reba and Carrie through the years at the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dolly Parton is set to co-host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. She also will be performing a melody of faith-based songs, kicking it off with Pop Christian duo, for KING & COUNTRY.

It’s a year of firsts for the Australian brothers. It’s their first time attending and performing at the CMA Awards and singing alongside Dolly Parton live.