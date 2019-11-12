Skip to content
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
PHOTOS: Dolly, Reba and Carrie through the years at the CMA Awards
CMA Awards
by:
WKRN Web Staff
Posted:
Nov 12, 2019 / 04:26 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2019 / 04:26 PM CST
Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville in 1977. (AP Photo)
Country music singer Willie Nelson, left, is congratulated by presenter and singer Dolly Parton as he receives the entertainer of the year award at the 13th annual Country Music Association awards show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Tenn., Oct. 9, 1979. (AP Photo)
FILE – This Nov. 15, 2005 file photo shows Elton John, left, and Dolly Parton performing at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards in New York. The 47th annual awards, hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, airs Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Dolly Parton performs at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Kix Brooks, left, of Brooks and Dunn, and Reba McEntire perform at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood performs at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire performs during the 29th annual CMA Awards in Nashville Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1995. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Singer Reba McEntire attends the 42nd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, TENN., on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash are shown at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., in 1978. (AP Photo)
Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. in 1977. (AP Photo)
Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards in Nashville in 1977. (AP Photo)
Country Music stars Dolly Parton, left, and Minnie Pearl, right, are seen at the Country Music Awards show in October 1977, Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)
FILE – In this April 19, 2015 file photo, Reba McEntire performs at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas. McEntire and duo Brooks and Dunn are headed back to the Country Music Association Awards stage for the first time in seven years. The three longtime friends and collaborators last performed on the awards show in 2008. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 47th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton speaks in the press room after winning the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton speaks in the press room after winning the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire performs during a tribute to Dolly Parton at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female vocalist of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The CMAs announced Monday, August 19, 2019 that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Carrie Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Carrie Underwood performs “Love Wins” at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire performs “Legends” at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Carrie Underwood performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire performs “Fancy” at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
CMA Preview: Carrie Underwood & Reba McEntire
Video
CMA Preview: Keith Urban
Video
CMA Preview: Lady Antebellum
Video
CMA Preview: Carly Pearce
Video
CMA Preview: Maren Morris
Video
Catching up with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Video
Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe
Video
Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic look
Video
for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton
Video
News 2's Stephanie Langston talks with Randy Travis
Video
Community Calendar