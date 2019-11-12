for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton at CMA Awards

1  of  9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –  Dolly Parton is set to co-host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. She also will be performing a melody of faith-based songs, kicking it off with Pop Christian duo, for KING & COUNTRY.

It’s a year of firsts for the Australian brothers. It’s their first time attending and performing at the CMA Awards and singing alongside Dolly Parton live.

Partnering up with the country music icon for “God Only Knows” became a goal for the duo after watching her work in the film Dumplin’. Dolly, who comes from a spiritual background, said the song touched her at a time she needed to be lifted.

“The song was meant for her it feels like and it’s taken this song to places that we never could have dreamed really,” says Joel Smallbone.

That dream has the brothers ready for a new slogan, “our little fancy slogan was the Queen of Country with the King and Country…that’s a bit snappy wasn’t it?” jokes Joel.

Snappy enough that the brothers say they are ready to join the country music family.

You can see for KING & COUNTRY perform with Dolly Parton live Wednesday, Nov. 13th at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

