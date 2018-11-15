CMA Award winners taking home the crystal trophy share excitement, gratitude

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Keith Urban (R) accepts award onstage with Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Keith Urban was the big winner at the 52nd annual CMA Awards, airing live from Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night. Urban walked off with Entertainer of the Year honors.

Chris Stapleton also had a big night, grabbing Single and Song of the Year, along with his fourth Male Vocalist award.

Carrie Underwood won for Female Vocalist of the Year — her fifth win in that category.

Urban beat out fellow artists Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney for the honor, and in an emotional speech, thanked his wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters Faith, 7, and Sunday, 10, as well as his late father, who died of in 2015.

“I wish my dad was alive to see this because I think he’s watching over me tonight,” he said.

While accepting his Single of the Year award for “Broken Halo,” Stapleton explained that the song was about people who died before their time, and dedicated the song to the victims of the deadly wildfires raging out of control in California.

Underwood was overcome with emotion as she picked up her Female Vocalist trophy, telling the audience, “I have been blessed with so many things in my life, and … still haven’t done anything to deserve it.”

Brothers Osborne were also winners, grabbing their third Vocal Duo of the Year award. T.J. and John, visibly shocked by the win, joked, “If this was in Florida, there would definitely be a recount.”

Other winners included Luke Combs for Best New Artist and Old Dominion for Vocal Group of the Year.

