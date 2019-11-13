BMI Awards celebrate year’s top songs, songwriters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – BMI’s 67th Annual Country Awards celebrated the year’s top songs, songwriters and publishers Tuesday night,

In addition, Dwight Yoakam was presented with the nights highest honor, the BMI President’s Award.

“Dwight Yokum, let me tell you about Dwight Yokum man, Dwight Yokum he was the soundtrack to a whole lot of my life and he made a great representation of what I thought was busting boundaries in country music” Big Kenny of Big and Rich told News 2 on the red carpet.

“I spent plenty of day’s driving around North Carolina listening to guitars and Cadillac’s, vibing in the truck so I’m excited for it,” said Scotty McCreery.

“He brought a very cool new sound to country music and I think more than anything it gives people, possibly such as myself the confidence to not be afraid to just bring something completely new to the table,” Hardy who was honored for “Simple,” told News 2.

“Dwight fits in that category of its just good music and I think a lot of people are influenced by him even if they are not country artists so I definitely am and the pants, the pants, you know you can’t forget the pants,” laughed artist Kalie Shorr.

BMI also introduced a new honor, the Legacy Award. The Legacy Award is described as an ”honor indelible classics that not only found commercial success but have also found a life of their own in the consciousness of the public.” The honor went “Rocky Top,” penned by legendary BMI writers Felice and Boudleaux Bryant.

The party continued at BMI until late in the night. Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Luke Combs were among those at the invitation-only event.