1  of  22
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Christian County Schools Clarksville Montgomery,CO Clay County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools Fentress County Schools Grundy County Schools Jackson County Schools Logan County Schools Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Muhlenberg County Schools Overton County Schools Pickett County Schools Putnam County Schools Stewart County Schools Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

BMI Awards celebrate year’s top songs, songwriters

CMA Awards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – BMI’s 67th Annual Country Awards celebrated the year’s top songs, songwriters and publishers Tuesday night, 

In addition, Dwight Yoakam was presented with the nights highest honor, the BMI President’s Award.  

“Dwight Yokum, let me tell you about Dwight Yokum man, Dwight Yokum he was the soundtrack to a whole lot of my life and he made a great representation of what I thought was busting boundaries in country music” Big Kenny of Big and Rich told News 2 on the red carpet. 

“I spent plenty of day’s driving around North Carolina listening to guitars and Cadillac’s, vibing in the truck so I’m excited for it,” said Scotty McCreery. 

“He brought a very cool new sound to country music and I think more than anything it gives people, possibly such as myself the confidence to not be afraid to just bring something completely new to the table,” Hardy who was honored for “Simple,” told News 2. 

“Dwight fits in that category of its just good music and I think a lot of people are influenced by him even if they are not country artists so I definitely am and the pants, the pants, you know you can’t forget the pants,” laughed artist Kalie Shorr.  

BMI also introduced a new honor, the Legacy Award. The Legacy Award is described as an ”honor indelible classics that not only found commercial success but have also found a life of their own in the consciousness of the public.” The honor went “Rocky Top,” penned by legendary BMI writers Felice and Boudleaux Bryant.  

The party continued at BMI until late in the night. Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Luke Combs were among those at the invitation-only event.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CMA Preview: Carrie Underwood & Reba McEntire

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Carrie Underwood & Reba McEntire"

CMA Preview: Keith Urban

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Keith Urban"

CMA Preview: Lady Antebellum

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Lady Antebellum"

CMA Preview: Carly Pearce

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Carly Pearce"

CMA Preview: Maren Morris

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Maren Morris"

Catching up with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood"

Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe"

Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic look

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic look"

for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton

Thumbnail for the video titled "for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton"

News 2's Stephanie Langston talks with Randy Travis

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 2's Stephanie Langston talks with Randy Travis"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar