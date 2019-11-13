Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: CMA)

NASHVILLE— The 53rd Annual CMA Awards has announced additional performers and presenters to its previously announced lineup.

Joe Walsh joins Dierks Bentley alongside Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne for a special performance honoring Kris Kristofferson, the 2019 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Related: 53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards

Additional presenters include Country artists Jimmie Allen and Cody Johnson, “Good Morning America” contributor Lara Spencer, musician Joe Walsh, and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon.

Check out a full list of performers and presenters here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CMA Preview: Carrie Underwood & Reba McEntire

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Carrie Underwood & Reba McEntire"

CMA Preview: Keith Urban

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Keith Urban"

CMA Preview: Lady Antebellum

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Lady Antebellum"

CMA Preview: Carly Pearce

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Carly Pearce"

CMA Preview: Maren Morris

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Preview: Maren Morris"

Catching up with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood"

Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe"

Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic look

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic look"

for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton

Thumbnail for the video titled "for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton"

News 2's Stephanie Langston talks with Randy Travis

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 2's Stephanie Langston talks with Randy Travis"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Community Calendar