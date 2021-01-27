Wintry mix expected Wednesday across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After warmer than average temperatures across Middle Tennessee Tuesday, winter weather is on its way into Tennessee and Kentucky.

Low pressure is moving into the region from the west, driving precipitation as it moves through. In Middle Tennessee, precipitation will start as showers in the late morning hours.

By the afternoon, cold air will start move into Middle Tennessee, allowing for a switchover to a wintry mix, including some sleet and wet snow, for the counties along the Tennessee/Kentucky state line, as well as the Cumberland Plateau.

Temperatures will be slightly too warm for much of the winter weather to stick but areas along the state line and the Plateau could see up to one inch or so in accumulating snow, while areas just south (like Houston, Humphreys, and Dickson Counties) won’t really see more than a coating. The southernmost counties, like Maury and Marshall Counties, are just looking at a few flurries.

Stay weather aware, as the roads will be slick, whether snow accumulates in your area or not.