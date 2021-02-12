Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday night through late Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Southern Kentucky and Henry, Carroll, Benton, and Decatur Counties in Tennessee from Sunday night through late Monday night. In this area, snowfall totals are expected to be at least 4″ or more.

The winter storm moves into Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky by Sunday afternoon and by Sunday night we could see a combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Keep an eye on the radar.

It will transition to mainly snow and ice during the day Monday and by late Monday night everyone will see snow. It will be mostly snow to the north and west and that is where we are expecting the highest totals. Get the latest forecast.

However, we are also expecting ice accumulation before the snow especially to the south and east so you can expect travel issues beginning Sunday night through Tuesday. Get prepared now before it is too late. Be prepared when severe weather strikes, download the free News 2 StormTracker App.

To make things worse, we are expecting gusty winds with this system and that will make already cold temperatures feel even colder! Wake up wind chills on Monday will be mostly in the single digits and teens. Tuesday we don’t get above freezing so anything we do see will stick around.

Oh and yes we have another shot of more winter weather coming Wednesday into Thursday! Stay tuned!