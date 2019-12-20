What and when is the Winter Solstice

The Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:19 pm CST. The Winter Solstice marks the first official day of Winter here in the US.

The exact day of the Winter Solstice varies from year to year and falls anywhere between December 20 and December 23.

Image courtesy of NASA

There are two solstices each year, the Winter Solstice and the Summer Solstice. The solstices, along with the seasons, occur due to the Earth’s tilted axis. The tilt of the Earth’s axis is 23.5°. During the summer months, we are tilted toward the sun, while during the winter months we are tilted away from the sun.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice occurs when the sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Capricorn, or 23.5° south latitude. The solstice marks the shortest period of daylight for the entire year. In Nashville, we will see 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

From this point onward, we will see lengthening days and shorter nights.