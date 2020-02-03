Wet weather pattern this week could lead to flooding in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wet weather takes shape in the middle of the week, which could lead to areas of flooding across Middle Tennessee.

A slow moving system out west approaches Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Tuesday, then ships out Thursday. Ahead of any rain, strong wind from the south adds plentiful moisture, warmth, and instability, laying the land for downpours, even thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, off and on rain showers develops all across the area. Most showers should be light to moderate with no flooding expected. However, heavier rain ramps up Wednesday. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

The combination of a front and area of low pressure slowly work closer to the area throwing in periods of heavy rain Wednesday, especially in the afternoon to evening. Several heavy thunderstorms are possible as well which could increase the flood threat for several locations.

Total rainfall accumulations range between 2-3 inches with a few isolated higher amounts.

Therefore flooding could be an issue in spots, especially Wednesday evening. If you happen to drive towards a road completely submerged in water, turn around and take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water really is. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Rainfall exits Thursday morning with quickly falling temperatures. It could get so chilly, that several snow flurries may fly over the Cumberland Plateau and Southern Kentucky.

As new information comes in, the News 2 Weather Authority Team will post the latest updates. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast