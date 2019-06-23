Wet, stormy conditions for Monday rush hour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More rain and storms are expected to push into Middle Tennessee during the morning hours of Monday, which could make for a wet and stormy rush hour commute.

Some of those storms could contain gusty winds and hail. In addition, heavy rain could lead to pockets of flooding. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk in our eastern counties for Monday (Category 2 of 5) and a Marginal Risk in the I-65 corridor (Category 1 of 5).

Most of the activity should push east of I-65 during the afternoon and eventually even taper off there from west to east late in the day. Once the storms move towards the plateau, there is the potential for an isolated tornado. It’s a low chance, but something to be monitored closely.

Into the afternoon, the storms clear out and finally, the area should have calmer weather for the rest of the week.

