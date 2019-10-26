Wet and windy Saturday

Wet and windy conditions expected throughout Saturday. We will see a lull in the rain this morning but showers and heavy rain will pick up again this afternoon and into the evening.

This afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. The cold front will bring more rain and a few thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely but gusty winds will be around throughout the day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 8pm for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Winds will gust upwards of 40 mph. With the soaking rain and gusty winds, a few trees may fall. Use caution in wooded areas.

Rain will pick up again this afternoon and evening. If you have any Halloween party plans, make sure you bring the rain gear.

We could see an additional 1 to 1.5″ of rain today.

This rain is much needed and will hopefully have an impact on our current drought.

