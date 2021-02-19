WeGo announces limited routes for Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit announced it will continue operating limited service through Friday and will offer limited routes Saturday starting at their regularly scheduled times.

WeGo plans to resume normal service on Sunday.

The limited bus routes operating include:

• 3 West End/White Bridge

• 23 Dickerson Road

• 4 Shelby

• 29 Jefferson

• 7 Hillsboro

• 50 Charlotte Pike

• 8 8th Avenue South

• 52 Nolensville Pike

• 17 12th Avenue South

• 55 Murfreesboro Pike

• 18 Airport (interstate service only)

• 56 Gallatin Pike

• 22 Bordeaux

WeGo Access will resume regularly scheduled trips and service, however, customers should prepare for potential delays. Access on Demand will resume service on Monday.

The Customer Care Call Center and Information Window at WeGo Central will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday to help answer customer questions about service.

WeGo recommends everyone prepare for possible delays as drivers work to proceed cautiously on roads.

Click here for continuous updates to WeGo’s snow route schedule. Customers can also check Google Transit or the Transit App, or call 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.