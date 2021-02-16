WeGo adjusts routes and hours of operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit will continue offering limited service until the last bus departure from WeGo Central at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16. The same routes will resume service on Wednesday, February 17 at 4:06 a.m., and staff will assess road conditions for opportunities to add additional service throughout the day.

Routes scheduled to run on snow detours are as followed:

3 West End/White Bridge 50 Charlotte Pike 7 Hillsboro 52 Nolensville Pike 18 Airport (interstate service only) 55 Murfreesboro Pike 22 Bordeaux 56 Gallatin Pike 23 Dickerson Road 93 Star West End Shuttle

The WeGo Star, Regional Bus service, and 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as regularly scheduled, but customers should anticipate delays due to weather. The 96 Nashville/Murfreesboro will not be in service. WeGo Access will operate at limited capacity, providing service for medical trips only on Wednesday. Access staff will notify customers beginning Tuesday night if their scheduled trips are affected by this change. Access on Demand service will not be available.

WeGo’s Customer Care Call Center will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Their number is 615-862-5950.

WeGo recommends adding extra travel time to your commute. More information can be found here.