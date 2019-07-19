Weekend Broil: Dangerous heat expected across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The hottest stretch of the summer is bearing down on Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. It’s not just the actual temperature, but a combination of it with high levels of humidity.

All of this is originating for a slow moving area of high pressure, scorching most of the U.S., including Middle Tennessee. This system is expected to roast the region Friday though the weekend.

Under sizzling sunshine, temperatures each afternoon reach the lower 90s. With humidity incorporated, the Heat Index, or Feels Like Temperatures range between 100-109 degrees during the afternoon. Heat like this can be harsh on our bodies. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Best plan is to limit outdoor activities or work between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keep the water flowing. Try to hydrate every one to two hours. Take many, many breaks in a cool area, especially the air conditioning. Also, keep an eye on your kids, the elderly and pets.

In terms of pets, limit their outdoor exposure to heat, too. If you are walking your dog, keep in mind where they are walking. Grassy areas are best. Surfaces, like hot asphalt can burn their paws. Finally, do not place food or a water bowl in direct sunlight.

Once the weekend passes, a MAJOR cold front is on schedule to arrive Monday night to Tuesday morning. With it, widespread thunderstorms, but what’s behind will be a real treat. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

From Tuesday afternoon through the end of next week, humidity levels drop dramatically, and temperatures get slashed. Be safe in this time of heat, just know much better weather is on it’s way. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast