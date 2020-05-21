Where to go to protect yourself during a tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tornadoes can hit at any time of year and at any time of day. It is important to know how to stay safe from a tornado no matter where you are.

If you are shopping at the mall, don’t panic and run over others. At The Mall at Green Hills, they will make an announcement over the PA system tell you there is a tornado warning and to head to the ground floor to specially marked tornado shelter corridors.

In the movie theater, you want to exit toward the back since it is a large space with high ceilings. Then, you will most likely be in an interior hallway where you can crouch down against the wall or go into a bathroom. If there is not enough time to take cover under the seats and get low!

If you are in your home the basement is the best spot because it is underground. However, if you don’t have a basement, the bathroom is the best place to because it is normally in the interior and has no windows. If not, a closet or a hallway in the center of your home is a good spot. Also, remember never to go up! Stay on the first floor!

If you live in an apartment building and are on the first floor you are in luck. Go to the center of your place, like a closet or bathroom. However, if you are on a higher floor, make friends with your first-floor neighbors, and when there is a tornado warning you can go hang with them. If not, normally there is a community center in the complex and that is a good place to go since it is on the ground floor.

The key is to remember lowest level center of the room away from windows when thinking about where to go to stay safe. Also, have ways to get warnings like our WKRN Weather App & a NOAA Weather Radio.

For more summer weather safety tips, click here.