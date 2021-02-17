Weather pattern shift responsible for winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the winter of 2020-2021 started off with above normal temperatures for December and January, arctic air finally invaded the deep south in mid-February.

A pattern shift was noted in mid-to-late January that indicated that winter weather would eventually reach Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky.

Dan Hawblitzel, the Nashville National Weather Service’s Science Information Officer tells News 2 that you could see it coming.

“It’s been a very significant weather pattern that we haven’t seen here in a few years,” explained Hawblitzel, “We saw signs of it approaching way back in January. We saw the signs of a major winter pattern change that would bring a series of storms. And sure enough, it came and has brought really unprecedented weather to many parts of the country. Texas, Oklahoma, and kicking up into our part of the area where we are seeing winter weather that we haven’t seen in many years here.”

Hawblitzel said it’s been some time since we’ve seen something like this.

“The last time we saw winter weather this significant was 2016 when large parts of Middle Tennessee saw five, six, even eight inches of snow. We’re not going to see quite that much this time, but this is the most snow that we’ve seen since that event five years ago.”

The hope is that this second storm brings more snow than ice, but freezing rain and sleet are expected to mix in, particularly in the southern and eastern sections of Middle Tennessee.