VIDEO: Men clinging to roof during severe storm with wind gusts of 70 miles per hour

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Terrifying moments were caught on camera as workers clung to the roof of a home during the storm Sunday afternoon.

The video was captured in The Woodlands neighborhood in Brentwood.

Tiffany Holt told News 2 she stepped out on her balcony to film the storm rolling in when she noticed 4 construction workers clinging for life on top of a three-story build.

“Oh God. Oh God, it’s a tornado,” you can hear Holt and her husband begin to panic in the video.

Sheets of plywood flew through the air as wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour swept in.

“Oh my God, hold on,” said Holt in the video.

She told News 2 she felt helpless as the workers screamed for help.

“Yeah my heart was pounding, it was unreal. Everybody could hear them screaming. It was screaming going on everywhere.”

The workers laid low to the roof trying to brace themselves as the storm rolled through. Holt said it was terrifying as she worried how it would all end.

“You could see them like floating in the air, not just holding on so yeah that was kind of weird to see them like levitating. There was a couple holding on and then I saw one of them fly off. Which I thought he flew off, he jumped off he said, and then another one, see that little hole he went through that hole and dropped down which was about 30 feet.”

Seconds later she says all was quiet, the workers were okay and back on the job Monday morning.

“This morning one has his hand wrapped up, but they were all in good spirits. They had to have some guardian angels with them because there is no way somebody would last like that. I mean it was amazing to watch somebody hold on like that and get through that.”

