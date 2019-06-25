Unusual clouds spotted in Middle Tennessee

Check out this awesome picture sent in by Mandi Wilmoth early this morning. She said it looked like the clouds were folding into each other.

This is a characteristic of asperitas clouds. These clouds literally undulate or “wave” across the sky.

Their beauty is best seen in time-lapse videos or simply by standing still and watching them for a few minutes as they roll into the distance.

These clouds are created under conditions much like mammatus clouds but with an extra twist. Both mammatus clouds and asperitas clouds are formed by sinking air (instead of the rising air like typical clouds), but they need shear at the cloud level to give them their look.

