U.S. Army Corps of Engineers preparing for rains from Delta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being proactive in anticipation of rains this weekend from what will be the remnants of Hurricane Delta.

The flood gates at Percy Priest Dam are open to help draw down the lake to add additional storage capacity.

“What this is doing is creating a little more space on the reservoir side of the dam to accept additional rainfall as it’s coming through the system,” explained Anthony Rodino, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Water Management Section Chief. “Elsewhere, our other storage projects are in pretty good shape, Center Hill, Dale Hollow, Wolf Creek. No changes to operations there. At projects along the main stem of the Cumberland River, like Old Hickory and Cheatham we’re doing a little bit of a drawdown, again to prepare for the incoming rain and allow a little bit of flexibility with our timing and releases because of that rainfall that is forecasted.”

“The important thing to note is that the Cumberland River System is in really good shape to accept this rainfall.”

However, Rodino reminds folks that this process only keeps excess water from getting into the larger Cumberland River System. It does not mitigate the flash flooding that can occur in smaller creeks and streams that empty into the system.

“I think if we get two to four inches of rainfall in an intense short period of time, those local streams and small rivers that typically see rapid rises from that intense rainfall will continue to do that from an event like this, as well,” said Rodino, “So, we urge people to be safe and use good judgment. If they see water on the roads, be careful. Turn around, don’t drown, and just exercise caution.”