Tropical Storm Sally forecast to become a hurricane. Will it affect our weather?

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Tropical Storm Sally formed in the southeast Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon after crossing the south tip of Florida as a tropical depression.

Sustained winds as of Saturday evening were 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Sally to become a Category 1 Hurricane Monday night and make landfall along the Central Gulf Coast on Tuesday. The winds are forecast to reach 86 mph sustained with gusts to 104 mph.

Although the center of the forecast track brings it into southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi, it should be noted (especially this far out in time) that the cone of uncertainty stretches from east of Panama City, Fl to near Lafayette, LA.

For Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky, the question is, will it affect our weather?

The answer is yes. Of course, being 5 days out a lot could change.

But with the forecast track as it is, we should receive rain from the system on Thursday afternoon and night, along with breezy conditions.

European Model’s forecast for Sally valid 2pm Tuesday

European Mode’s forecast for the remnants of Sally valid 4pm Thursday

If the system stays to our south, we could be spared from some of the heaviest rainfall and severe weather risk, BUT a deviation in the path could change that. Keep up with News 2 on-air and online for the latest.

There is also the forecast of a strong cold front on Friday which could kick the system out very quickly, yielding a cool taste of fall in the mid-south for next weekend.

We’ll keep you posted.

