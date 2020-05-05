Tree narrowly misses girl, latest in series of unfortunate events for Green Hills family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First, their business was hit by the tornado; then, COVID-19; and now the Hunt family are recovering from Sunday’s strong storms that hit their own backyard.

A large three-pronged tree came smashing down on John and Vui Hunt’s shed in Green Hills, where their 8-year-old daughter was standing just seconds before.

“Our children were putting their bikes away in their shed, and we are, ‘Hi! Welcome home girls!’ and all that and three seconds later it was like a wind bomb just went off in our yard. I was like 30 feet from them and started screaming; because I heard this tree crack, crack, really deep crack and I started screaming at them to run and they couldn’t hear me,” John Hunt explained.

While their youngest daughter Mimi tried to take shelter in the shed, their 10-year-old daughter Lily came to her rescue.

“She looked at her house and looked at her sister and looked at the house and then ran to her little sister and got her by the hand and said run and they ran in. Now, at this point, it’s just an awful tree and an awful shed mess, and a run of bad luck, but our children are, I mean she’s alive and her big sister literally saved her life.”

The Hunt family believes someone was watching over their girls Sunday, it’s the silver lining in a series of unfortunate events the family has faced.

“I mean it was a kick in the gut, honestly, after tornadoes and COVID for us all.”

It’s hard for the family that owns Vui’s Kitchen and I Love Juice Bar to catch a break. Today, some of their nine local businesses sit dark, while the others are struggling to stay open. The latest devastation keeps the family grounded on what matters the most.

“We have our health, we have our children and we have each other. You know things like this put all of that into perspective.”