The dangers of downed powerlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When storms like we’ve had recently leave over 100,000 people without electricity it’s a major inconvenience. But when powerlines are down on top of houses, on or near cars, and in your front yard, it’s more than an inconvenience, it’s a danger.

“The first thing you need to do is to stay away from them,” said Jack Baxter, NES Vice President of Power Operations. “Don’t touch them. Call 911. Report those, or you can call our Customer Representatives and report those. But report them, stay away from them, make sure everyone else stays away from them. If one were to fall on your vehicle. You need to stay in your vehicle until someone from NES arrives and makes the situation safe”.

As soon as a person’s foot touches the ground, they are grounding themselves, and if they’re touching the metal it’s going to go through them.

Even if downed powerlines have been sitting on the ground for a few days and you think they are not live, that could have changed.

“If somebody incorrectly hooks a generator up at their home, and it back feeds on that line, it can become energized. So that’s why you stay away from them. You don’t make any assumptions. And we stress to people about knowing what they are doing with generators, making sure they are hooked up properly”.

So stay away, stay inside, and report a downed line.

