Straight-line wind danger increases during summer months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As we head into summer, all types of severe weather are possible. But, some weather threats increase. One of those threats is straight-line winds. Middle Tennessee had a taste of the damage that wind alone can create early in May as a powerful Derecho rolled through the state

Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Nashville, says, “Some of the strongest damaging straight-line wind events occur in the summertime. This is where we’ve transitioned from more of a tornado season to more of a straight-line damaging wind season.”

Winds with severe thunderstorms during the summer can exceed 60 mph. That’s strong enough to topple trees and lead to significant damage. So when you get a severe thunderstorm warning, head indoors. It could save your life.

