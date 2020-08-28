Schools across Metro Nashville changed Friday night football to Thursday due to weather

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday night football is a high school tradition. But, this week some schools across Metro Nashville moved their football games to Thursday night to accommodate the possibility of inclement weather from Hurricane Laura.

“I think it’s a great decision,” said Blaine Donoho, “Obviously, the weather is completely unpredictable and no one has any idea what can happen. So, I think moving the game up one day still gives the opportunity for kids to play.”

Goodpasture Christian School played against Nashville Christian Thursday evening. School administrators agreed to move the game date when they heard about the possibility of heavy wind and rain.

“Our prayers are with all the families in Louisiana and Texas right now,” said Stacy Brown, mom of Goodpasture students. “This group is a praying group of people, and so they are praying for them.”

At least 10 other schools across Metro Nashville also changed their games to Thursday evening.