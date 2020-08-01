Saturday severe weather threat: So far, so good

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are tracking showers pushing across Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky this afternoon, but so far there has been no severe weather.

As a matter of fact, there has not even been any lightning associated with these showers, as of yet.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to have only far northeast Middle Tennessee and the adjacent Kentucky counties in the Marginal Risk. Should any storms develop, damaging winds would be the biggest threat.

Sunday’s weather looks to be a little drier with slightly lower humidity behind a cool front. Temperatures should be pleasant, running in the low to mid-80s.

Keep an eye on the radar |See the latest forecast |Download the WRKN Weather Authority App