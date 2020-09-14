Sally strengthens, becomes Cat 1 hurricane as it approaches northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) —The National Hurricane Center says Sally has rapidly strengthened to a hurricane, sustaining top winds of around 85 mph.

Sally is now the seventh hurricane of 2020.

Hurricane Sally is just one of several systems churning in an extremely active Atlantic basin. We’re also keeping an eye on Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky and Tropical Depression Rene as well as disturbance and a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.