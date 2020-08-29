Residents in Dickson County clear debris after overnight severe weather

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, several families in Dickson County spent the day cleaning debris from yards after overnight storms traveled through the area.

Jamie Bell, a resident in the town of Burns, spoke with News 2 after a tree crashed into one of her vehicles.

“It was in and out of here in less than five minutes. It was just a boom and the whole house shook,” said Bell.

While her vehicle is total loss, she said she’s grateful her partner wasn’t inside.

“If it had been you know a little later …him coming home from work, he would’ve probably still been in the vehicle.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories