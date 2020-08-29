Residents in Dickson County clear debris after overnight severe weather

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, several families in Dickson County spent the day cleaning debris from yards after overnight storms traveled through the area.

Jamie Bell, a resident in the town of Burns, spoke with News 2 after a tree crashed into one of her vehicles.

“It was in and out of here in less than five minutes. It was just a boom and the whole house shook,” said Bell.

While her vehicle is total loss, she said she’s grateful her partner wasn’t inside.

“If it had been you know a little later …him coming home from work, he would’ve probably still been in the vehicle.”