NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville woke up cold, we know that!

Not everyone is a fan of these bitter cold temperatures, but your complaints are not in vain. Let’s look at the numbers.

Nashville woke up to a balmy 11 degrees Tuesday, that was the early-morning low. The average low this time of year is 30 degrees, a 19-degree difference, and yes, it’s a big deal.

Here is a list of places that woke up warmer than Nashville on Tuesday:

Juneau, Alaska – 23 Degrees

Portland, Maine – 20 Degrees

Vancouver, Canada – 33 Degrees

Stockholm, Sweden – 30 Degrees

While we will get back above freezing this week, we still have plenty of cold weather left. Bundle up and brace yourselves!