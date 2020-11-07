One more weekend to enjoy the beautiful fall colors

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — We couldn’t ask for better weather in the month of November than we are seeing now and expect through the weekend. And this might be your last weekend to get out and enjoy this beautiful fall color in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.



Percy Warner Park, Edwin Warner Park, those are both great parks to visit. You can drive through or walk through and enjoy the beautiful fall color. Maybe you want to visit one of our gorgeous Tennessee state parks, as well.

The end of October and the beginning of November is our peak season for the fall color. But many times by November, we’ve had rain and wind blow many of the leaves off the trees. We’ve lost a few leaves, but there are still plenty on those trees to see.

You might want to take a boat ride on one of our beautiful area lakes. Winds will be light under sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 by Sunday.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.