Nonprofit based in Midstate gathers volunteers to send to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The road to recovery has officially begun for Gulf Coast communities affected by Hurricane Laura, and the Volunteer State is living up to its name by being part of the journey.

“You hate to see these things happen but it’s an amazing privilege to help breathe hope into people,” said Jack Minton, founder of Hope Force International.

The faith-based nonprofit is based in Brentwood. Over the past 17 years, the group has trained about 2,500 volunteers across the country to help with storm recovery.

On Thursday, the first volunteers from Hope Force International arrived in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“The sea surge did not materialize as we had feared, but the strong winds did – so there’s a lot of wind damage,” said Minton, “Our assessment team is on the location trying to put all the details together of exactly where we will stay and who we will partner with, but we’re alerting our reservists (volunteers) that we’re going to need help because the need there is pretty extensive.”

Minton shared that a love of God, fuels him and other volunteers, “In disaster response, overwhelmingly, the good news is conveyed through acts of kindness and mercy.”