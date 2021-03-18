NOAA’s Spring Outlook and Flood Forecast has good news for Midsouth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their U. S. Spring Outlook and Flood Risk forecast Thursday covering the months of April, May, and June for 2021.

Downtown Nashville in May of 2010

Most of it is good news for the Midsouth, including Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

You only have to look back to the flood of 2010 to be reminded that spring time can bring the risk for heavy rain and flooding.

But the good news is that NOAA is forecasting only a “minor” risk for flooding for our southern and western counties and south Kentucky, meaning minimal or no property damage, but roads could be inundated on a local level as a result of spring storms.

And it should be noted that this is a seasonal forecast based on weeks and months, not hours and days. Therefore, there could still be localized flooding caused by heavy or intense rainfall at any time.

The precipitation outlook calls for “equal chances” for above or below normal rainfall in the Midsouth, while the temperature outlook is forecasting a 40-50% chance for above normal readings for our area through the period.

Our normal temperatures in April range from 70.5° for a high and 47.5° for a low, and by June rise to 86° and 65.4° for a high and low, respectively.

The Drought Outlook also brings good news with no parts of Middle Tennessee or South Kentucky forecast to be in a drought category for April through June.



So, no drought, and only minor flooding possible? Let’s hope that forecast pans out!