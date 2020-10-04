New tropical depression forecast to become Hurricane Delta and strike the Gulf Coast late week

(WKRN) — The National Hurricane Center officially classified a low-pressure area in the Caribbean as a tropical depression Sunday afternoon.

The forecast is for it to intensify into Hurricane “Delta” this week and strike the United States Gulf Coast by Friday, possibly as a Category 2 storm.

Of course, 5 days out, details are subject to change, but residents along the Gulf Coast from the Texas/Louisiana border to the Alabama/Florida border should be keeping a close eye on this system and prepare to take action.

It should be noted that this is a separate system from Tropical Storm “Gamma” which is forecast to remain in the southwest Gulf for now.

The question for the Midstate is will it bring us rain?

Possibly so. Both the European and GFS models bring rain to Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky by next weekend. Below is a depiction of the European Model for noon Saturday and noon Sunday.

ECMWF Model Forecast for noon next Saturday

ECMWF Model Forecast for noon next Sunday

