New study suggests the full moon can affect sleep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The full moon impacting your sleep cycle may sound like an old myth, but new research from The University of Washington indicates that the moon may have more influence than expected.

The results of the study were reported in the publication Science Advances. The research was led by biology professor Horacio de la Iglesia of the University of Washington, who News 2 spoke to learn more. The study began with participants in indigenous communities in Northern Argentina and later included participants living in Seattle. Wrist monitors were used to track the participant’s sleep patterns.

The changes in the study’s participants’ sleep patterns in both rural Argentinian communities and highly urbanized areas of Seattle were remarkably similar. According to de la Iglesia, the data shows that participants went to bed later and slept less in the days before the full moon.

“And the effect for some of our people that we studied here in Seattle can be up to an hour and a half difference in sleep duration between the nights leading to full moon and on the nights leading to a new moon. And on the lower range, we can find something like 20 minutes. But you know 20 minutes of sleep to lose daily, it’s still a significant amount.”

The exact mechanisms by which this phenomenon occurs are not known yet, but de la Iglesia has a few theories.

“So, we think that it’s a combination of some other physical factors from the moon, probably gravity, which also changes with the lunar month, that may be changing in your sensitivity to light. And that light could be either lunar light. If you’re living in very rural conditions and you’re exposed to that loaner light, or it could be artificial light if you’re leaving a place like Seattle, where you have that source of, light every evening. Still, for some unknown reason, on the nights leading to the full moon, you’re more sensitive to that light stimulation.”

Those who suffer from mental disorders may notice even greater impacts around the full moon.

“There are some studies actually, some of them from here from the University of Washington, showing that people with mental disease, specifically with bipolar disorders they, they actually have, some of them are very prominent, lunar cycling in their manic and depressive alternations.”

Ongoing research at the University of Washington seeks to better understand this phenomenon.