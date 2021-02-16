Nashville delivery companies stalled and delayed due to severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While many Nashvillians are stuck at home, local delivery companies are seeing an uptick in orders. However, snow and ice are proving to be a challenge for those behind the wheel.

“We just opened up to our local neighborhoods, a very limited area,” said Darrin Otto, manager for Nashville Delivers.

Nashville Delivers is a locally-owned company that delivers restaurant and liquor store orders to your door. The company has about 50 drivers citywide, but Tuesday it was just a two-man job.

“We closed yesterday because it was bad. We closed Sunday because it was bad,” said Shawn Stewart, owner of Nashville Delivers. “We just felt really bad for the people that were asking us to do something for them. So, we had a 4-wheel drive and we decided to go out and see what we could do.”

Together, Shawn and Darrin got through about three dozen orders, even though they experienced delayed delivery times.

“It was bad,” said Stewart. “As the day went on it started snowing. There were a lot of obstacles as far as getting stuck and getting out of drive ways and parking lots. They were just too icy. We almost had an accident.”

Still, the colleagues say it was a risk worth taking for the sake of caring for their customers at a time when they needed them most.

“Heartwarmingly enough, one of the most things I heard was ‘how are you doing?’, ‘Thank you so much for making it,” said Otto.

Nashville Delivers is not sure when they will go back to business as usual. That will depend on the weather for the next few days.