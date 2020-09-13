Multiple water rescues reported around Middle Tennessee during floods

Two men were rescued from Snail Shell Cave in Rockvale on Sunday afternoon due to rising flood waters. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

(WKRN) — Multiple counties around the Midstate are reporting water rescues after heavy rains caused flooding on Sunday.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, two men were trapped on a knoll inside Snail Shell Cave on Snail Shell Road in Rockvale early Sunday afternoon with rising waters. Multiple agencies responded and were able to rescue the two men within 30 minutes.

In Maury County, multiple vehicles on Mount Joy Road west of Highway 43 were trapped in flood waters. According to Nashville Fire Department who was called in to assist, the water was too fast for boats and several vehicles involved. Everyone trapped was fortunately rescued.

Crews responded to Culbertson Road near Nolensville Pike in South Nashville on Sunday morning as storms rolled through Middle Tennessee.

They said two people became stranded in a car because of rising floodwaters. Our crew saw the roadway covered in water, and two people were checked out by EMS.

In Trousdale County, two kayakers were rescued Saturday at Goose Creek in the area of Latti Reese Road after being stranded in fast-moving water during a sudden downpour, both were rescued and no injuries were reported.

A reminder to anyone traveling along flooded roadways, it is always safest to turn around and not go through flood waters.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.