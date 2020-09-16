MTEMC to send crews to help rebuild the power grid on the Alabama coast

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the wake of Hurricane Sally, tens of thousands of homes in southern Alabama are left without electricity.

So in the Volunteer spirit, Middle Tennessee Electric will be sending crews to help rebuild the power grid in southern Alabama, just like they did a few weeks ago in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.

MTEMC will be sending at least three five-man crews and possibly one additional five-man crew. The crews will leave Friday morning at 7 a.m. from the Franklin office and travel to Baldwin Electric Membership Corporation (Baldwin EMC) in Alabama.

Baldwin EMC serves the area between Mobile and Pensacola, including Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, so they are in the thick of the damage. Currently, Baldwin EMC is reporting 78,156 homes without power.

Linemen and electric companies feel like they have a brotherhood. When disaster strikes, normally one company can’t handle the job all by themselves, so other companies step in to help.

“Middle Tennessee Electric is a co-op and we have mutual aid agreements with many of the co-ops around the country,” explained Larry Rose, Middle Tennessee Electric Director of Communications & Marketing, “One of the principles for co-operatives is to help other co-operatives. So we get requests many times to assist in disasters, anything from tornadoes to ice storms to hurricanes in particular.”

“Typically our crews will be out between seven and ten days. And the hosting co-operative will put them up in hotels and take care of their lodging and food.”

The crew they sent to Louisiana after Hurricane Laura will be returning this Saturday.