Mt. Juliet Store owner sleeps inside shop, cooking food through the winter snow

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — As grocery stores are getting hit hard by people looking to stalk up before the next round of winter weather, and the long lines have left some waiting for hours, Randy Mowery is trying something different.

“We had a couple of people get off the highway and everything else was closed, there’s no place for them to eat,” said Mowery.

Mowery is no stranger to this cold weather. He lived in New Jersey before moving to Nashville. Opening Jersey Oven in Mt. Juliet, he says the store has been his dream. Located on 300 Pleasant Grove Rd Suite 460, his shop has been open for the past 6 months.



“Yea this is really just a tease storm, this isn’t much of storm at all, but down here, it’s the end of the world,” said Mowery, looking outside, he makes sure the walkway to his front door is always clear of snow.

You can find everything from fresh-baked bagels, to sandwiches. Mowery makes all the bread himself. When he’s not cooking, he’s sleeping on the floor inside, explaining, “If I drive off the road at 2’oclock in the morning, I’d have to walk all the way here, so it’s actually easier for me just to stay here.”

Mowery says in order to open the shop at around 6 o’clock in the morning, he has to leave his house at around 2 a.m. However, with the snow coming down overnight and less people driving, he says his odds of getting stuck increase.

He says with local grocery stores closing early, and with those that are open, finding what you want can be a challenge.

“I went to Walmart yesterday, it’s kind of bare. It was an experience to say the least,” described Faraji West, who stopped by Jersey Oven to eat.

For the past two days, Mowery has been working by himself, because his employees can’t make it into work safely. It’s a challenge he says he is up for.