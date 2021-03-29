Maury County first responders transport injured senior by boat

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rising rivers means flooded roads which often means emergency crews have to drive out of their way to get to a patient. In some cases, emergency crews can go around the flooded road and approach it from another direction.

Monday morning, first responders had to get a patient who officials say was inaccessible from the road because of the flood water. So, they launched zodiacs and sent in a paramedic with members of the Maury County Fire Department’s swift water team.

It happened Monday before 11 a.m. on Craig Bridge Road between Williamsport and Santa Fe Monday.

A senior called 911 saying she fell and was hurt. To assess her injuries, a paramedic was ferried across the murky water to the other side by inflatable boat. That’s where family members took the paramedic to the senior for medical assessment.

According to Maury County Fire Chief Eric Hileman, the woman was deemed strong enough to travel by family automobile to the water’s edge. That’s where swift water team members put a personal floatation device on her, and navigated back to the waiting ambulance.

Chief Hileman tells News 2 that flooded roads make it that much harder to help people.

“It is frustrating, but that is what we are here for, to help these individuals who are stranded,” said Hileman.

Maury County OEM Operations Chief Chad Bailey says most of the people on this rescue were non-paid volunteers. He says these trained men and women volunteer their time and risk their lives to help citizens in trouble.

“This is extremely hard. It’s hard work. These are all volunteers. But we do it because we love people and love to serve. At 3 a.m., I want someone to come and these are the people I want to come. These men and women who work for us serving the community of Maury County are top notch,” said Bailey.

According to rescue officials, the senior citizen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rescue crews say the same roads tend to flood over and over. If there’s any positive to the flooding, at least they say they know where it is likely to happen and how to react depending on where the call is and how high the river is.