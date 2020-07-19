Local pictures of Comet Neowise and an update on when and where you can see it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comet Newowise is now visible in the evening sky and slowly getting higher above the horizon.

These pictures are taken locally just last week. It’s not a huge object, but is definitely visible! A pair of binoculars (and of course a telescope) makes the viewing even better.

It will be visible through July 23, BUT its brightness (magnitude) will be getting lower day by day, so the sooner you take a look, the better.

Sky & Telescope magazine says that some of the best viewing would be around 9:45-10pm local time in the northwest sky (though you may be able to get a glimpse any time after sunset). It will be below and just left of the Big Dipper. Find a clear view of the horizon without trees or hills in the way, and find a place where there are no lights to your northwest.

To read more about Neowise see this Sky & Telescope Magazine’s Article.