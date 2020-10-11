Local Hope Force International volunteers deploy to Louisiana to help Hurricane Delta victims

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — In the parking lot of Grace Chapel Church, volunteers from Hope Force International loaded up a trailer full of supplies and hit the road to Jennings, Louisiana on Saturday to help people clean up after Hurricane Delta tore through the Cajun coast.

A group of Hope Force volunteers just deployed to that same community at the end of August following Hurricane Laura. Some of them were still serving the area less than two weeks ago, like Joey Stoltzfus.

“I just left there last Monday and we have incredible relationships to jump back into and help the community recover,” Stoltzfus said.

Stoltzfus is the HFI Disaster Services Director. He says the non-profit organization is dedicated to disaster response and focuses on the immediate, tangible needs of a community in a state of emergency.

“We’re going back to a familiar area with people that we’ve fallen in love with so to speak,” HFI President, Jack Minton, said.

Some southwestern Louisiana communities are reporting massive power outages and and flooding after Hurricane Delta tore through their towns.

“What we will focus on initially is blue tarp application because what that will do is secure the integrity of the roof lining to prevent further water damage,” Minton said.

As one group of Hope Force volunteers made their way towards Jennings, LA this weekend another group of volunteers HFI underwent reservist training. Some already ready to deploy towards the disaster zone on Monday.

“We will stay as long as we have resources, human and financial to do so,” Minton said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer or donate to Hope Force International, click here.