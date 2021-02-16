Increased danger for pedestrians as few sidewalks cleared downtown after storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gulch typically sees a lot of foot traffic with tourists and bachelorette parties coming through. After a winter storm came through, though, it’s a lot quieter than it usually is.

Despite the popularity of the area and the multiple businesses, few sidewalks have been cleared for pedestrians. Buried under thick layers of snow and ice, slipping and falling is a big concern for people walking through the area.

Whose job is it to clear the sidewalks though? And is there a legal component to it?

Local injury attorney Rocky McElhaney tells News 2 that it is up to the business owners if they are open and welcoming people into their business to take reasonable steps to keep customers safe, but that doesn’t mean it’s all on them.

“The natural accumulation of snow and ice like what we’re going through now in Middle Tennessee is a normal hazard of life that everyone’s going to encounter,” said McElhaney, “So we have to balance that context with a property owner or business’ responsibility to provide a safe place to come to and the law does say a business owner can be negligent in failing to remove naturally accumulating snow and ice.”

As for city sidewalks, it is virtually impossible for crews to clear every pathway so they tend to just focus on responding to bad areas. Public sidewalks are held to a different standard under the law.