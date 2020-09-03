‘I was scared’: Nolensville neighbors wade floodwaters after Tuesday storms

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday’s heavy rain created an unforeseen flood zone for a handful of neighbors in Nolensville.

“I mean the storm, the rain, it just come in and dumped a ton of water,” said Michelle Brunner, who has lived on Bluegrass Road since 1993, “I mean, it just made a bad street worse.”

Cell phone video captured by her neighbors shows rain flowing down their street like a river.

“You couldn’t see out the window the rain was coming down so hard,” said Lucille Cartwright, who lives a few doors down from Brunner, “I mean… it took 60 minutes at the most.”

Cartwright has lived in her home for 17 years. She says the flooding on Tuesday evening was worst than that of the flood in 2010.

“I was scared,” Cartwright admitted, “Scared of what damage it was going to do to my house.”

Thankfully, Cartwright’s home did not have significant damage. She only experienced water in her garage.

Together, the neighbors are now working to get their street and the storm drains repaired.

Williamson County Office of Public Safety is collecting storm damage reports from Tuesday’s event. Click here for more information on how to submit a report.