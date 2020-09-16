Hurricane Sally impacting popular Gulf Coast vacation spots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gulf Coast is a vacation hotspot for Middle Tennesseans, but many of these popular vacation spots are dealing with high winds and catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Sally.

For those who were planning on heading down for vacation, it may be a while before things are back to normal.

Nashville resident Stephanie Kirschner frequently visits the Gulf Coast and is on vacation there right now.

“I’ve been in Nashville for 13 years and spend at least one week every summer down on the Gulf Coast, just trying to enjoy the crystal blue waters,” said Kirschner.

Kirschner is riding out the storm in Panama City Beach in a 23rd-floor condo. She tells us that conditions have gotten increasingly stormy and that power has been in and out.

“Lots of wind overnight and this morning. We had about eight tornado warnings where they were watching for waterspouts,” said Kirschner.

Other areas along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast have seen torrential rain, storm surge, and hurricane-force winds. Boats have been tossed aside like toys in Orange Beach, Alabama. Sportsman Marina has seen significant damage.

More than two feet of rain has fallen in Pensacola, where upwards of five feet of water covers the downtown area. The storm surge with Sally is the third-highest on record for Pensacola.

Gulf Shores, where Sally made landfall Wednesday morning is also heavily damaged. Images and video from Orange Beach, Alabama, and Perdido Key also show devastating flooding and wind damage.