How to become a Skywarn storm spotter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an average year, the United States sees more than 10,000 severe storms, more than 5,000 floods, and more than 1,000 tornadoes! That’s a lot of significant weather to keep track of, even for a large organization, like the National Weather Service.

But, did you know that you can help the NWS keep tabs on, and provide essential information about the weather? Not only that, but you can become qualified to do just that, all while sitting on your couch at home?

All you have to do, is take one of the NWS’s Skywarn Storm Spotter training classes!

Storm spotter classes will be offered online, once a week through June. They’re completely free, and will teach you all you need to know to become an effective storm spotter! You can learn about thunderstorm development basics, how to identify severe weather features, and how to properly report information to the National Weather Service.

The next Skywarn Storm Spotter training class is tomorrow! Click here to register.

