Hikers severely injured at Percy Warner Park when storm topples large tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are alive and recovering Monday after being crushed by a large tree in Sunday night’s storm.

A doctor located a woman and a man, both hiking in Percy Warner Park at the time of the accident, near the Indian Springs Shelter Area off Chickering Road.

Both hikers were badly injured, the male was knocked clear of the tree but the 22-year-old female victim was not as lucky. According to a police report, the tree had crushed her legs, shoulder, and she was pinned underneath it. The tree was described as being at least 3 to 4 feet in diameter.

The doctor who found the two hikers was reportedly on hold for 20 minutes with Metro 911, and when he couldn’t wait any longer he called the Belle Meade Police Department and reported the need for an ambulance and an extraction team.

Belle Meade dispatchers got Nashville Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management en route with special equipment and ambulances.

Here’s a portion of the doctor’s call to Belle Meade dispatchers:

Doctor: “I’ve got two people who have been struck by a tree. And they are in a life and death situation.”

Dispatcher: “Is there one person trapped, or two people trapped under the tree?”

Doctor: “Two people. They have major injuries. One person is trapped, by a major tree.”

According to Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads, the tree was so large that Metro Fire Department needed special equipment to free the woman, including airbags which are capable of lifting incredibly heavy loads.

“I think they determined it was too dangerous to cut the tree off her, so they lifted it off her while giving her medical aid,” said Chief Eads.

Once clear of the tree, the woman was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where her condition is currently unknown. The male victim’s condition is also not known at this time. Police said the doctor tending to the two victims snapped the man’s shoulder back into place while waiting for help to arrive.