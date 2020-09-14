Gulf Coast prepares for the impact of Sally

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRN) — Right now, people along the Gulf Coast are making plans ahead of Tropical Storm Sally. The storm is expected to strengthen and make landfall as a category 1 hurricane.

In Biloxi, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency and the area is currently under a hurricane warning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that Sally could bring up to 20 inches of rainfall. The storm is also slow-moving, creating a higher level of convern.

Shelters are now open and Mississippi’s Emergency Management Agency is giving away sandbags. They are asking residents to make a plan before it’s too late.

Some residents we spoke with have some preparing while others have not.

“My daughter’s been keeping up with it a lot, saying, ‘we need to do this, that.’ I haven’t done a whole lot of preparation for it. I’m kind of just riding it out,” said Cassandra Willard, a Hurricane Katrina survivor who lives on the Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi National Guard is standing ready at the coast as local leaders urge caution. They are concerned the storm will strengthen before making landfall.