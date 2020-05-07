Father-daughter duo hit by tree during Sunday’s deadly storm, recovering at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cannon County father and daughter are recovering at home after a tree toppled over their ATV during Sunday’s deadly storm.

Neil and Madilyn Lambert believe the only reason they’re alive is that their RZR ATV had a roll cage on it.

“It started sprinkling and within seconds it was coming down in sheets, we were getting soaked,” said Neil who added he had no idea a storm was coming on Sunday, otherwise they wouldn’t have gone out riding.

“There was a loud cracking ‘boom’ that felt like a grenade went off next to us, it was that fast, we had just gotten back in the RZR [to head home],” said Neil, “I really thought initially we were struck by lightning.”

Neil soon realized it was a tree, looking over to his daughter and realized her head was bleeding.

“Anything after the tree fell, I can’t remember,” said Madilyn.

Thankfully, they were out with others, riding with their crew “615 Ridge Kids,” who called for help.

“We were down pretty low in the mountains, in the South we call it the holler,” said Neil, “Had we been alone, the outcome would have been different, there’s no cell service.”

Thanks to their friend, Aaron Land, they were rescued.

“I was headed back to check on them when my daughter came flying across the property to inform me of what happened,” said Land, “We then spring into action to extract him and his daughter out of the holler. We then met the ambulance at the top where they were both transported to Saint Thomas in Murfreesboro.”

Both father and daughter were treated and released and are at home recovering, but they have a message; know the weather conditions and make sure you always ride in groups.

