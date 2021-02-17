Family loses everything in Williamson County house fire made worse by winter storm

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County family of five is lucky to be alive after their 1,500 square foot home caught fire and burned to the ground, and investigators say there’s absolutely no doubt that cold weather played a major factor in this emergency.

So, what is it like for firefighters battling a blaze in 16-degree weather with ice and water in flames?

“It’s extremely hard, it’s twice as hard, takes twice as many people, you need to rotate your people in and out, you got to keep them warm and dry to avoid hypothermia, and then there’s slips and falls… nobody talks about that. But if you are wearing a 60-pound air pack on your back, it can be devastating, it can cause a career-ending injury,” said Assistant Chief Bob Galoppi with Williamson County Rescue Squad.

The family lost everything they owned in the fire. The fire was caused by a wood-burning stove.