Emergency officials investigate Davidson County tornado siren malfunction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management determined a software malfunction was to blame for sirens continuing to sound after an expired tornado warning Friday.

OEM officials say the automated system failed to shut off three to four sirens after the tornado warning expired at 1:07 p.m.

Dispatchers were able to manually shut the sirens off. Officials said they were working with contractors who installed a system update to the sirens to prevent this malfunction in the future.

We are aware of the issue involving our Outdoor Tornado Alert System. OEM personnel are currently investigating the situation. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) August 28, 2020

